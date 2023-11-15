Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 15

BQPrimeVisual StoriesStock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 15
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to close over 1% higher.

15 Nov 2023, 04:30 PM IST
BQPrime
A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains To Close Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 742 points, or 1.14%, up at 65,675.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 232 points, or 1.19%, higher at 19,675.45.

(Source: Unsplash)

The Gainers

Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and ITC were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.

(Source: Unsplash)

The Laggards

Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corp., Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise were negatively contributing to the change.

(Source: Pexels)

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,273 stocks rose, 1,474 declined, while 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.

(Source: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

