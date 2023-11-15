ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 15
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to close over 1% higher.
Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains To Close Higher
Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains To Close Higher
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 742 points, or 1.14%, up at 65,675.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 232 points, or 1.19%, higher at 19,675.45.
(Source: Unsplash)
The Gainers
Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and ITC were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
(Source: Unsplash)
The Laggards
Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corp., Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise were negatively contributing to the change.
(Source: Pexels)
Market Wrap
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,273 stocks rose, 1,474 declined, while 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.
(Source: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT