Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 13

The Sensex closed 326 points, or 0.50%, lower at 64,933.87, while the Nifty 50 fell 82 points or 0.42% to end at 19,443.55.

Updated On 04:06 PM IST, 13 Nov 2023

Sensex, Nifty Snap Two Days Of Gains

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 326 points, or 0.50%, lower at 64,933.87, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 82 points or 0.42% to end at 19,443.55.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Coal India Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,743 stocks rose, 2,082 declined, and 150 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 13

Virat Kohli Leads The Race Among The Top Run Scorers In ICC World Cup 2023

10 Gift Ideas For Kids On Children's Day 2023

Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe