Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 13

The Sensex closed 326 points, or 0.50%, lower at 64,933.87, while the Nifty 50 fell 82 points or 0.42% to end at 19,443.55.
Coal India Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,743 stocks rose, 2,082 declined, and 150 remained unchanged on the BSE.
