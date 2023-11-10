Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 10

Photo Credit: Pexels
The Sensex and the Nifty log over 9% returns in Samvat 2079.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 73 points, or 0.11%, up at 64,904.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 30 points, or 0.15%, higher at 19,425.35.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
HDFC Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank, ITC and Bajaj Finance were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Titan were negatively contributing to the change.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,924 stocks rose, 1,764 declined and 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Reuters