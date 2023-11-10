Photo Credit: Pexels

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 10

The Sensex and the Nifty log over 9% returns in Samvat 2079.

Updated On 04:40 PM IST, 10 Nov 2023

Sensex, Nifty Close Week Higher Despite Two-Day Fall

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 73 points, or 0.11%, up at 64,904.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 30 points, or 0.15%, higher at 19,425.35.

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank, ITC and Bajaj Finance were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Titan were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,924 stocks rose, 1,764 declined and 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.

