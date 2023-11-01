Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 1

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape
The Sensex closed down 284 points, or 0.44%, at 63,591.33, while the Nifty 50 fell 91 points, or 0.47%, to end at 18,989.15.
Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
Axis Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,640 stocks rose, 2,005 declined, and 138 remained unchanged on the BSE.
