Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 1

The Sensex closed down 284 points, or 0.44%, at 63,591.33, while the Nifty 50 fell 91 points, or 0.47%, to end at 18,989.15.

Updated On 04:23 PM IST, 01 Nov 2023

Sensex, Nifty Fall For Second Day

The Gainers

Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,640 stocks rose, 2,005 declined, and 138 remained unchanged on the BSE.

