Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 9

Sensex, Nifty end mixed as PSU banks, realty stocks drag.

Updated On 4:11 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Decline Amid Volatility 

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 3 points down at 61,761.33, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 2 points at 18,265.95.

The Gainers

TCS Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. were positively adding to the change.

The Laggards

ITC Ltd., State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and UPL Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between the buyers and sellers. About 1,621 stocks rose, 1,875 declined and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.

