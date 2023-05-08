Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 8

Sensex, Nifty rise the most in five weeks as Reliance, ICICI Bank, HDFC twins lead.
The S&P BSE Sensex Index closed 710 points up, or 1.16%, at 61,764.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 index ended higher by 203 points, or 1.12%, at 18,271.80.
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
L&T, Coal India, Sun Pharmaceutical, Adani Enterprises, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,095 stocks rose, 1,554 declined, and 162 remained unchanged on the BSE.