Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 4

The Sensex closed 556 points, or 0.91%, higher at 61,749.25, while the Nifty 50 gained 166 points, or 0.92%, to end at 18,255.80.

Sensex, Nifty Resume Rally After One-Day Blip

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 556 points, or 0.91%, higher at 61,749.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 166 points, or 0.92%, to end at 18,255.80.

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and TCS Ltd. were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. weighed on the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,246 stocks rose, 1,275 declined, and 119 remained unchanged on the BSE.

