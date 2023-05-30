Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 30

Sensex closed 123 points up, or 0.20%, at 62,969.13, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 35 points, or 0.19%, at 18,633.85.

Updated On 5:29 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Gain For A Fourth Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 123 points up, or 0.20%, at 62,969.13, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 35 points, or 0.19%, at 18,633.85.

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were weighing the Nifty down.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between sellers and buyers. About 1,706 stocks rose, 1,791 declined, and 117 remained unchanged on the BSE.

