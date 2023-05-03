Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 3

Updated On 5:11 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Halt Six-Day Winning Run

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 161 points, or 0.26%, lower at 61,193.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended lower by 58 points, or 0.32%, at 18,089.85.

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to the change.

The Laggards

Asian Paints Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were weighing the Nifty down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between the buyers and the sellers. About 1,724 stocks rose, 1,771 declined, and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.

