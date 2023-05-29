Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 29

Sensex inched closer 63,000-mark and the NSE Nifty 50 neared 18,600 mark, to end at at a five-month high on Monday.
The S&P BSE Sensex inched closer 63,000-mark and the NSE Nifty 50 neared 18,600-mark, to end at five-month high—the most since December 2022—on Monday.
HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Titan Co. were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd., ONGC Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,971 stocks rose, 1,660 declined, and 180 remained unchanged on the BSE.