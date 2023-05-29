Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 29

Sensex inched closer 63,000-mark and the NSE Nifty 50 neared 18,600 mark, to end at at a five-month high on Monday.

Updated On 4:25 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty End At Five-Month High

The S&P BSE Sensex inched closer 63,000-mark and the NSE Nifty 50 neared 18,600-mark, to end at five-month high—the most since December 2022—on Monday.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Titan Co. were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd., ONGC Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. weighed on the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,971 stocks rose, 1,660 declined, and 180 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

WTC Final 2023: Team India Players Begin Their Preparations In The UK

CSK vs GT: 6 Players To Watch Out For In IPL 2023 Final

CSK vs GT: 6 Players Who Can Decide The Result Of IPL 2023 Final
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe