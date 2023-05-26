Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 26

The Sensex closed 629 points, or 1.02%, higher at 62,501.69, while the Nifty 50 gained 178 points, or 0.97%, to end at 18,499.35.
Reliance Industries Ltd. was the top contributor to the change in the Nifty 50 index. Additionally, HUL Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. were among the top gainers in Nifty 50.
HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., ITC Ltd., and ONGC Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,964 stocks rose, 1,528 declined, and 138 remained unchanged on the BSE.