Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 25

Sensex, Nifty rebound after two-day drop led by ITC, Airtel, Adani Enterprises.

Updated On 4:28 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Two-Day Drop

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 99 points up, or 0.16%, at 61,872.62, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 36 points, or 0.20%, at 18,321.15.

The Gainers

ITC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen and Toubro, and Adani Enterprises were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,881 stocks rose, 1,610 declined and 120 remained unchanged on the BSE.

