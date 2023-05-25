Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 25

Sensex, Nifty rebound after two-day drop led by ITC, Airtel, Adani Enterprises.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 99 points up, or 0.16%, at 61,872.62, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 36 points, or 0.20%, at 18,321.15.
ITC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen and Toubro, and Adani Enterprises were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
HDFC, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,881 stocks rose, 1,610 declined and 120 remained unchanged on the BSE.