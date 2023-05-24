Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 24

The Sensex closed 208 points, or 0.34%, lower at 61,773.78, while the Nifty 50 declined 63 points, or 0.34%, to end at 18,285.40.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 208 points, or 0.34%, lower at 61,773.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 63 points, or 0.34%, to end at 18,285.40.
ITC Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TCS Ltd., Titan Co., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,678 stocks rose, 1,798 declined, and 126 remained unchanged on the BSE.