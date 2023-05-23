Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 23

Sensex, Nifty end higher for a third day as Adani stocks extend rally.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 18 points higher, or 0.03%, at 61,981.79, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 34 points, or 0.18%, at 18,348.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., ITC Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. were weighing the Nifty down.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,780 stocks rose, 1,728 declined, and 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.