Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 22

Sensex, Nifty Close At One-Week High

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 234 points, or 0.38%, up at 61,963.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 111 points, or 0.61%, at 18,314.40.

The Gainers

Adani Enterprises, Infosys, TCS, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and ITC were positively adding to the change.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,770 stocks rose, 1,845 declined and 173 remained unchanged on the BSE.

