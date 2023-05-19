Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 19

Sensex gained 0.48% to close at 61,729.68, while Nifty rose 0.41% to end the day at 18,203.40.
S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.48% to close at 61,729.68, while the Nifty 50 rose 0.41% to end at 18,203.40.
Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers on Nifty 50.
Divi's Laboratories, Britannia Industries, NTPC, ONGC, and Hero MotoCorp weighted on the index.
The market breadth was in favour of the bears. About 1,808 stocks declined, 1,641 advanced, and 146 remained unchanged.