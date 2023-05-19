Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 19

Sensex gained 0.48% to close at 61,729.68, while Nifty rose 0.41% to end the day at 18,203.40.

Updated On 4:40 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak

S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.48% to close at 61,729.68, while the Nifty 50 rose 0.41% to end at 18,203.40.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers on Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Divi's Laboratories, Britannia Industries, NTPC, ONGC, and Hero MotoCorp weighted on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was in favour of the bears. About 1,808 stocks declined, 1,641 advanced, and 146 remained unchanged.

More Stories

ChatGPT Gets Internet Access: 8 Things You Can Do Now

7 Sunroof Cars In India Starting From ₹ 7.8 Lakh

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe