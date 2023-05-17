Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 17

Sensex, Nifty drop for a second day as Infosys, Kotak, RIL, and TCS drag.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 372 points down, or 0.60%, to 61,560.64, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended lower by 105 points, or 0.57%, at 18,181.75.
Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty.
ITC, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Hero MotoCorp and BPCL were positively adding to the change.
The market breadth was split between the buyers and sellers. About 1,717 stocks rose, 1,773 declined and 135 remained unchanged on the BSE.