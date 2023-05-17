Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 17

Sensex, Nifty drop for a second day as Infosys, Kotak, RIL, and TCS drag.

Updated On 4:34 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Drop For Second Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 372 points down, or 0.60%, to 61,560.64, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended lower by 105 points, or 0.57%, at 18,181.75.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty.

The Laggards

ITC, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Hero MotoCorp and BPCL were positively adding to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between the buyers and sellers. About 1,717 stocks rose, 1,773 declined and 135 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

How Can Punjab Kings Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 16
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe