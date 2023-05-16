BQPrimeVisual StoriesStock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 16
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 16

Sensex, Nifty snap two days of gains as HDFC twins drag.

16 May 2023, 4:29 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange building on Dalal Street. (Photo: Reuters) </p></div>
The Bombay Stock Exchange building on Dalal Street. (Photo: Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty Snap Two Days Of Gains

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 413 points down, or 0.66%, at 61,932.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended lower by 112 points, or 0.61%, at 18,286.50.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building In Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, India. (Photo: BQ Prime)</p></div>

NSE building In Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, India. (Photo: BQ Prime)

The Gainers

Infosys, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>

(Source: Freepik)

The Laggards

HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were negatively adding to the change.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>

(Source: Freepik)

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,844 stocks rose, 1,681 declined and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Canva)</p></div>

(Source: Canva)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Visual Stories News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT