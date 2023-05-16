ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 16
Sensex, Nifty snap two days of gains as HDFC twins drag.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sensex, Nifty Snap Two Days Of Gains
Sensex, Nifty Snap Two Days Of Gains
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 413 points down, or 0.66%, at 61,932.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended lower by 112 points, or 0.61%, at 18,286.50.
NSE building In Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, India. (Photo: BQ Prime)
The Gainers
Infosys, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty.
(Source: Freepik)
The Laggards
HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were negatively adding to the change.
(Source: Freepik)
Market Wrap
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,844 stocks rose, 1,681 declined and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.
(Source: Canva)
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Visual Stories News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT