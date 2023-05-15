Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 15

Sensex, Nifty rise for second day led by ITC, Infosys, and realty stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up 318 points, or 0.51%, at 62,345.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 84 points, or 0.46%, at 18,398.85.
ITC Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 index.
TCS Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Cipla Ltd., and Grasim Industries Ltd. were negatively adding to the change.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,931 stocks rose, 1,712 declined, and 178 remained unchanged on the BSE.