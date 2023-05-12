Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 12

The Sensex ended the week at a five-month high.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 123 points, or 0.20%, higher at 62,027.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 18 points, or 0.10%, to end at 18,314.80.
Axis Bank Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.
Hindalco Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. weighed negatively on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,654 stocks rose, 1,610 declined, and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.