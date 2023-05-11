Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 11

The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.06% at 61,904.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 was lower by 0.10% at 18,297.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Asain Paints Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were weighing the Nifty down.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,045 stocks rose, 1,437 declined, and 150 remained unchanged on the BSE.