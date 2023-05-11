Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 11

The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.06% at 61,904.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 was lower by 0.10% at 18,297.

Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 36 points or 0.06% lower at 61,904.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 18 points or 0.10% to end at 18,297.

The Gainers

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Asain Paints Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were weighing the Nifty down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,045 stocks rose, 1,437 declined, and 150 remained unchanged on the BSE.

