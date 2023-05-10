Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 10

Sensex, Nifty end volatile day higher as RIL, HDFC Bank lead; Infosys, DRL drag.

Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Day Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 179 points higher, or 0.29%, at 61,940.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 49 points, or 0.27%, at 18,315.10.

The Gainers

Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. were positively adding to the change.

The Laggards

Infosys Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., UPL Ltd. and Hindalco Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between the buyers and sellers. About 1,833 stocks rose, 1,658 declined, and 146 remained unchanged on the BSE.

