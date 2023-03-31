Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 31

The Sensex closed 1,032 points, or 1.78%, higher at 58,991.52, while the Nifty 50 rose 279 points, or 1.63%, to end at 17,359.75.

Updated On 4:09 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Close At Highest Levels In Three Weeks

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,032 points, or 1.78%, higher at 58,991.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 279 points, or 1.63%, to end at 17,359.75.

The Gainers

Tata Motors Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., State Bank of India, HDFC Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Bank, Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were the gainers among the Nifty 50 stocks.

The Laggards

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,383 stocks rose, 1,173 declined, and 124 remained unchanged on the BSE.

