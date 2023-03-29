Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 29

Sensex and Nifty recovered to end higher as media, realty, and metal stocks gained.

Updated On 4:43 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Recover To End Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 346 points higher, or 0.60%, at 57,960.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 129 points up, or 0.76%, at 17,080.70.

The Gainers

Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC and HDFC Bank were positively adding to the change.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and UPL were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,189 stocks rose, 1,328 declined and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.

