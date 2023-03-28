Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 28

The stock benchmarks closed flat as gains in banking and metal stocks were offset by losses in realty, telecom and utilities.

Updated On 4:42 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Close Flat

The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 57,613.72, while the Nifty 50 ended about 100 points lower from the day's high at 16,951.70.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

UPL, IndusInd Bank, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Power Grid Corp. of India, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers.

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports SEZ, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, and Tata Motors were the top losers.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the bears. About 2,499 stocks declined, 1,046 advanced and 99 remained unchanged.

More Stories

IPL 2023: Take A Look At The New Jerseys Of Your Favorite IPL Team

7 Players Who Have Played The Most Number of IPL Matches

Breaking: Last date for linking of PAN-Aadhaar Extended: Check Details Here
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe