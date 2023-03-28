Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 28

The stock benchmarks closed flat as gains in banking and metal stocks were offset by losses in realty, telecom and utilities.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 57,613.72, while the Nifty 50 ended about 100 points lower from the day's high at 16,951.70.
UPL, IndusInd Bank, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Power Grid Corp. of India, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports SEZ, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, and Tata Motors were the top losers.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the bears. About 2,499 stocks declined, 1,046 advanced and 99 remained unchanged.