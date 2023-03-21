Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 21

Sensex gains most in a week; Nifty ends above 17,100.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 446 points higher, or 0.77%, at 58,074.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 119 points, or 0.70%, to end at 17,107.50.
HDFC Life Insurance, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto and Titan were the top gainers of the NSE Nifty 50 gauge.
Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid Corp. of India, Britannia Industries, Tech Mahindra, and TCS were the top losers of the NSE Nifty 50 gauge.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,001 stocks rose, 1,513 declined and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.