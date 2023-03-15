Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 15

Sensex and Nifty declined for fifth straight session as banking, financial stocks drag.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 71 points lower, or 0.42%, at 16,972.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 344 points down, or 0.59%, at 57,555.90.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. contributed to the gains.
Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd., weighed down the NSE Nifty 50.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. About 1,557 stocks rose, 1,963 declined, and 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.