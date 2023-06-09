Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 9

Sensex, Nifty fall for the second day as heavyweights Infosys, HUL, SBI drag.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 223 points lower, or 0.35%, at 62,625.63, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 71 points, or 0.38%, to end at 18,563.40.
Axis Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were positively adding to the change.
Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and ITC were negatively adding to the change in the Nifty.
The market breadth was split between the buyers and the sellers. About 1,744 stocks rose, 1,788 declined and 116 remained unchanged on the BSE.