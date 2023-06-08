Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 8

The Sensex closed 294 points, or 0.47%, lower at 62,848,64, while the Nifty 50 ended 92 points or 0.49% down at 18,634.55.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 294 points, or 0.47%, lower at 62,848,64, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 92 points or 0.49% down at 18,634.55.
HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
Axis Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the Nifty down.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,494 stocks rose, 2,055 declined, and 119 remained unchanged on the BSE.