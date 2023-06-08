Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 8

The Sensex closed 294 points, or 0.47%, lower at 62,848,64, while the Nifty 50 ended 92 points or 0.49% down at 18,634.55.

Updated On 4:14 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Snap Four-Day Run

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 294 points, or 0.47%, lower at 62,848,64, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 92 points or 0.49% down at 18,634.55.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the Nifty down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,494 stocks rose, 2,055 declined, and 119 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

World Ocean Day 2023: 6 Documentaries To Watch On The International Day

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Highlights: Here's What Happened On Day 1

RBI Monetary Policy: Check Date, Time, What To Expect, How To Watch Live
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe