Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 7

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 350 points or 0.56% higher at 63,142.96 while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 127 points or 0.68% to end at 18,726.40.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., TCS Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., and Nestle India Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,277 stocks rose, 1,155 declined, and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.