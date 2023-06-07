Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 7

The Sensex closed 350 points or 0.56% higher at 63,142.96 while the Nifty 50 gained 127 points or 0.68% to end at 18,726.40.

Updated On 4:57 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty End At Six-Month High

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 350 points or 0.56% higher at 63,142.96 while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 127 points or 0.68% to end at 18,726.40.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., TCS Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., and Nestle India Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.

The Laggards

ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,277 stocks rose, 1,155 declined, and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Here Are World’s Top Expensive Cities For Expats In 2023

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Date, Time, Venue And Predicted Playing XI

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 6
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe