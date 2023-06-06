Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 6

Sensex, Nifty end higher for the third straight day; realty, auto stocks gain.

Updated On 4:33 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty End Higher For Third Straight Day

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 5 points, or 0.01%, to end at 62,792.88, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 5 points, or 0.03%, higher at 18,599.90.

The Gainers

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance were positively contributing to the change.

The Laggards

Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and HDFC weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,999 stocks rose, 1,533 declined and 127 remained unchanged on the BSE.

