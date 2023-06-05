Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 5

The Sensex gained 240 points, or 0.38%, to end at 62,787.47, while the Nifty 50 rose 60 points, or 0.32%, to close at 18,593.85.

Updated On 4:44 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty End Higher For Second Day

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 240 points, or 0.38%, to end at 62,787.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 60 points, or 0.32%, to close at 18,593.85.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd. were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

ITC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., TCS Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,183 stocks rose, 1,482 declined, and 175 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

In Pics: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad Weds Utkarsha Pawar

World Environment Day 2023: 5 Electric Vehicles To Buy In India

9 Deadliest Train Crashes In India
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe