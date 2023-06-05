Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 5

The Sensex gained 240 points, or 0.38%, to end at 62,787.47, while the Nifty 50 rose 60 points, or 0.32%, to close at 18,593.85.
The S&P BSE Sensex gained 240 points, or 0.38%, to end at 62,787.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 60 points, or 0.32%, to close at 18,593.85.
Axis Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd. were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50.
ITC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., TCS Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,183 stocks rose, 1,482 declined, and 175 remained unchanged on the BSE.