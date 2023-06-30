Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 30

The Sensex closed 803.14 points, or 1.26%, higher at 64,718.56 while the Nifty 50 gained 217 points, or 1.14%, to end at 19,189.05

Updated On 04:19 PM IST, 30 Jun 2023

Sensex, Nifty Scale Fresh Records

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighted on the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,960 stocks rose, 1,553 declined, and 135 remained unchanged on BSE.

