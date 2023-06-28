Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 28

Sensex, Nifty close at record highs as RIL, HDFC Bank lead.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 500 points up, or 0.79%, at 63,915.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 155 points higher, or 0.82%, at 18,972.10.
Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and ITC Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50.
HDFC Life Insurance Co., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. were negatively adding to the change.
The market breadth was split between the buyers and sellers. About 1,783 stocks rose, 1,706 declined, while 139 remained unchanged on the BSE.