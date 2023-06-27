Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 27

The Sensex closed 446 points, or 0.71%, higher at 63,416.03, while the Nifty 50 gained 126 points, or 0.68%, to end at 18,817.40.

Updated On 04:16 PM IST, 27 Jun 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 446 points, or 0.71%, higher at 63,416.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 126 points, or 0.68%, to end at 18,817.40.

The Gainers

Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co. and State Bank of India were among the gainers in the Nifty 50 constituents.

The Laggards

Cipla Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,126 stocks rose, 1,184 declined, and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.

