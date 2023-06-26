Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 26

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 9 points or 0.01% lower at 62,970, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 26 points or 0.14% to end at 18,691.20.

Updated On 04:20 PM IST, 26 Jun 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Mixed

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 9 points or 0.01% lower at 62,970, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 26 points or 0.14% to end at 18,691.20.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Cipla Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the index down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,864 stocks rose, 1,775 declined, and 179 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

7 5G Smartphones With 5000 mAh Battery To Buy In India

Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 26

List Of International Awards Received By PM Modi
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe