Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 26

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 9 points or 0.01% lower at 62,970, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 26 points or 0.14% to end at 18,691.20.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Cipla Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
HDFC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the index down.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,864 stocks rose, 1,775 declined, and 179 remained unchanged on the BSE.