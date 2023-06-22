Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 22

The S&P BSE Sensex was down 284 points or 0.45% at 63,238.89, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 86 points or 0.45% lower at 18,771.25.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 284 points or 0.45% lower at 63,238.89, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 86 points or 0.45% to end at 18,771.25.
HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were among the gainers in the Nifty 50.
Asian Paints Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. weif he’d on the index
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,331 stocks rose, 2,190 declined, while 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.