Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 20

Sensex, Nifty ended higher on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 159 points higher, or 0.25%, at 63,327.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 61 points up, or 0.33%, at 18,816.70.
HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Power Grid Corp. were positively adding to the change.
ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Bajaj Finance were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,942 stocks rose, 1,566 declined, while 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.