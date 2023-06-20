Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 20

Sensex, Nifty ended higher on Tuesday.

Updated On 20 Jun 2023, 4:59 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty End Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 159 points higher, or 0.25%, at 63,327.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 61 points up, or 0.33%, at 18,816.70.

The Gainers

HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Power Grid Corp. were positively adding to the change.

The Laggards

ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Bajaj Finance were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,942 stocks rose, 1,566 declined, while 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.

