Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 19

Sensex, Nifty decline as RIL, ICICI Bank drag.

Updated On 4:49 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Decline As RIL, ICICI Bank Drag

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 216 points lower, or 0.34%, at 63,168.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 71 points down, or 0.37%, at 18,755.45.

The Gainers

Bajaj Finance, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Housing Development Finance Corp. were positively adding to the change.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Adani Enterprises were negatively contributing to the change.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,671 stocks rose, 1,984 declined, while 172 remained unchanged on the BSE.

