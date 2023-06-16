Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 16

The Sensex gained 467 points, or 0.74%, to close at 63,384.58, while the Nifty 50 rose 138 points, or 0.74%, to end at 18,826.
The S&P BSE Sensex gained 467 points, or 0.74%, to close at 63,384.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 138 points, or 0.74%, to end at 18,826.
HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., HDFC Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively adding to changes in the Nifty.
Bajaj Auto Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,122 stocks rose, 1,412 declined, while 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.