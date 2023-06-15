Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 15

Sensex, Nifty snapped a three-day rally as banks, IT, and realty stocks drag.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 311 points down, or 0.49%, at 62,917.63, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 68 points lower, or 0.36%, at 18,688.10.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., ITC Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India were weighing the Nifty down.
There was no clear winner between the bears and bulls today, as indicated by the market breadth. About 1,749 stocks rose, 1,779 declined, and 136 remained unchanged on the BSE.