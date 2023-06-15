Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 15

Sensex, Nifty snapped a three-day rally as banks, IT, and realty stocks drag.

Updated On 4:22 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Gaining Streak

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 311 points down, or 0.49%, at 62,917.63, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 68 points lower, or 0.36%, at 18,688.10.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., ITC Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India were weighing the Nifty down.

Market Wrap

There was no clear winner between the bears and bulls today, as indicated by the market breadth. About 1,749 stocks rose, 1,779 declined, and 136 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges In India According To NIRF Rankings 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy: Do's And Don'ts To Stay Safe

ICC Test Rankings: Top 5 Batsmen After The WTC Final Revealed
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe