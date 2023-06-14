Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 14

Sensex, Nifty close near record after third day of advance.

Updated On 4:14 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Advance For Third Straight Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 85 points up, or 0.14%, at 63,228.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 40 points higher, or 0.21%, at 18,755.90.

The Gainers

Reliance Industries, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever and Grasim Industries were positively adding to the change.

The Laggards

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,950 stocks rose, 1,636 declined and 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.

