Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 13

Sensex, Nifty advance for second day to end at a six-month high.

Updated On 4:42 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Advance For The Second Day

The Sensex closed 419 points higher, or 0.67%, at 63,143.16, while the Nifty ended 115 points up, or 0.62%, at 18,716.15.

The Gainers

Asian Paints Ltd., ITC Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Titan Co. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and State Bank of India were weighing the index down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,116 stocks rose, 1,468 declined, and 138 remained unchanged on the BSE.

