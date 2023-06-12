Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 12

Sensex, Nifty hold on to gains as Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech lead.

Updated On 4:38 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Losing Streak

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 99 points up, or 0.16%, at 62,724.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 38 points, or 0.21%, higher at 18,601.50.

The Gainers

Bajaj Finance Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were weighing the index down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,163 stocks rose, 1,566 declined, and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.

