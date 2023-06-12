Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 12

Sensex, Nifty hold on to gains as Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech lead.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 99 points up, or 0.16%, at 62,724.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 38 points, or 0.21%, higher at 18,601.50.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
HDFC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were weighing the index down.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,163 stocks rose, 1,566 declined, and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.