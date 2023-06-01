Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 1

Sensex, Nifty end volatile day lower as Kotak, ICICI Bank, Airtel drag.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 194 points down, or 0.31%, at 62,428.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended lower by 47 points, or 0.25%, at 18,487.75.
TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, HDFC and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise were positively contributing to the change.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Coal India were negatively adding to the change in the Nifty.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,080 stocks rose, 1,454 declined and 127 remained unchanged on the BSE.