Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 1

Sensex, Nifty end volatile day lower as Kotak, ICICI Bank, Airtel drag.

Updated On 5:02 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Day Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 194 points down, or 0.31%, at 62,428.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended lower by 47 points, or 0.25%, at 18,487.75.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, HDFC and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise were positively contributing to the change.

The Laggards

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Coal India were negatively adding to the change in the Nifty.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,080 stocks rose, 1,454 declined and 127 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 31

How Can NRIs Apply For Aadhaar Card?

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 31
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe