Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 7

Sensex, Nifty cap gains in a record-setting week. L&T, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank drag.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 575.22 points lower, or 0.87%, at 65,280.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 165.50 points, or 0.85%, to 19,331.80.
Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Titan were positively contributing to the index.
ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were the top laggards.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,502 stocks rose, 1,965 declined and 113 remained unchanged on the BSE.