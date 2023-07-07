Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 7

Sensex, Nifty cap gains in a record-setting week. L&T, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank drag.

Updated On 04:18 PM IST, 07 Jul 2023

Sensex, Nifty Cap Gains In Record-Setting Week

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 575.22 points lower, or 0.87%, at 65,280.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 165.50 points, or 0.85%, to 19,331.80.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Titan were positively contributing to the index.

The Laggards

ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were the top laggards.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,502 stocks rose, 1,965 declined and 113 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Instagram Introduces Threads Dictionary To Help Users Know The New App

How To Find IMEI Number? Here Are 4 Ways To Check

10 Most Popular Chocolate Brands In India
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe