Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 6

Updated On 04:15 PM IST, 06 Jul 2023

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 340 points or 0.52% higher at 65,785.63 while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 99 points or 0.51% to end at 19,497.30.

Reliance Industries Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. positively contributed to the change in the Nifty 50.

Infosys Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and HDFC Ltd. weighed on the index.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,052 stocks rose, 1,401 declined, and 142 remained unchanged on the BSE.

