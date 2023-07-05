Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 5

Sensex, Nifty end mixed as ICICI Bank, ITC lead; HDFC twins drag.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 33 points down, or 0.05%, at 65,446.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 10 points higher, or 0.05%, at 19,398.50.
ICICI Bank, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki India and Bajaj Auto were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corp., Reliance Industries, Eicher Motors and Axis Bank were negatively adding to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,967 stocks rose, 1,527 declined, while 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.