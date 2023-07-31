Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 31

Sensex, Nifty snap two days of losses as RIL, TCS, Infosys lead.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 368 points up, or 0.56%, at 66,527.67, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 108 points higher, or 0.55%, at 19,753.80.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were weighing the index down.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,220 stocks rose, 1,319 declined, while 188 remained unchanged on the BSE.