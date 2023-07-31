Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 31

Sensex, Nifty snap two days of losses as RIL, TCS, Infosys lead.

Updated On 04:12 PM IST, 31 Jul 2023

Sensex, Nifty Snap Two Days Of Losses

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 368 points up, or 0.56%, at 66,527.67, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 108 points higher, or 0.55%, at 19,753.80.

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were weighing the index down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,220 stocks rose, 1,319 declined, while 188 remained unchanged on the BSE.

