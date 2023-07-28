Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 28

Sensex, Nifty end lower for the second straight day as Infosys, TCS drag.

Updated On 04:18 PM IST, 28 Jul 2023

Sensex, Nifty Drop For Second Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 107 points, or 0.16%, at 66,160, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 14 points, or 0.07%, lower at 19,646.05.

The Gainers

Bajaj Finance Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the index down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,834 stocks rose, 1,689 declined, while 168 remained unchanged on the BSE.

